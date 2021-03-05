Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. Big Lots also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.