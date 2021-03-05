BIKI One Day Trading Volume Tops $956,987.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One BIKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $956,987.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00754109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042883 BTC.

BIKI Token Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

Buying and Selling BIKI

