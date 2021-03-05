Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.23

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.23 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.45), with a volume of 130,885 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.17 million and a P/E ratio of 28.50.

About Bilby (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.