Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

Bill.com stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. 2,162,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.