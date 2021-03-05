Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Bill.com worth $88,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a PE ratio of -285.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $822,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,459.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,668 shares of company stock worth $37,374,416 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

