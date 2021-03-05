Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.09 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.03 billion and $5.09 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00195539 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.