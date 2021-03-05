Binance USD 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.52 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $3.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00754109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,173,914,289 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

