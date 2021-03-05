Bintex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $95,187.38 and approximately $2.55 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.46 or 0.00461928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00069127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.21 or 0.00457337 BTC.

Bintex Futures Token Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

