Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Trading Up 5.6%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price was up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 540,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,853,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $42.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.