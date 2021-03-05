Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.27.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,823 shares of company stock worth $12,075,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.06. 11,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.88 and a 200 day moving average of $302.36. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.