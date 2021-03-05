Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) CFO Beth Taylor Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) CFO Beth Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

Shares of BASI traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BASI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

