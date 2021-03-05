BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating.

2/15/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/22/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/6/2021 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $10.64. 364,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

