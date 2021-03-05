Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 779,199 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.99% of Biogen worth $743,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $263.61. 9,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.