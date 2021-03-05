Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 7.9% Higher

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.33 and last traded at $84.03. 933,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 596,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

