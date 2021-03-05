BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 684,399 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.06% of BioTelemetry worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,178,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,767,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAT. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

BEAT stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

