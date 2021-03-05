BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 5.2%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.20. 731,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 596,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

