BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $427,487.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,743.09 or 1.00816439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00087627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004206 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.