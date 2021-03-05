Bitball Treasure Hits 1-Day Volume of $116,903.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $49.01 million and $116,903.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $108.91 or 0.00221281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012219 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

