Bitblocks 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,105.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $617,989.83 and approximately $1,105.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,317.18 or 0.99962464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00086523 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 261,123,415 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

