BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $460,629.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00756548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00042968 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

