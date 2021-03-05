Bitcloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $177,015.39 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,282.70 or 1.00178195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.00972981 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.00422852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00298838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00088298 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,934,265 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

