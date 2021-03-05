BitCoal Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $15,320.19 and approximately $14.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 43% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00416711 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

