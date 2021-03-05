Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $280.39 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $15.10 or 0.00031371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,123.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.07 or 0.01028764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00373885 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002898 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

