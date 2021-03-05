Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $9.20 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $492.49 or 0.01023928 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.20 billion and $3.32 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,098.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.00373652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031933 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002535 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,671,519 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

