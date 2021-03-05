Bitcoin Confidential Hits One Day Volume of $27,217.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $845,443.35 and approximately $27,217.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00492405 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

