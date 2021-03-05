Bitcoin Gold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.05 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.29 or 0.00057626 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $477.95 million and $42.05 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00244775 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00089557 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.