Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00249369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057279 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00089681 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

