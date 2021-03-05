Bitcoin Rhodium One Day Volume Tops $26,253.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

