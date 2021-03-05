Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits Market Capitalization of $187.62 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $318.32 or 0.00647380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $187.62 million and $30.43 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00462391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00456608 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 1,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,388 tokens.

