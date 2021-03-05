Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Achieves $3.38 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for about $181.29 or 0.00368510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $588.37 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,195.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.10 or 0.01018590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002763 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,669,770 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.