Bitcoinus (BITS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,253.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $6,955.70 and approximately $1,253.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.51 or 0.99923839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

