BitcoinZ Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $24,174.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00248090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00088968 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

