BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $19,964.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.44 or 0.00250209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00088462 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 112.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.