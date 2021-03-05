BitMax Token (BTMX) Reaches Market Cap of $449.21 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $449.21 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.10 or 0.00749949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042661 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

