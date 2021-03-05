Bitradio Market Capitalization Achieves $59,766.39 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $59,766.39 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,680,628 coins and its circulating supply is 9,680,624 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

