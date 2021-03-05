BITTO Price Tops $0.18 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, BITTO has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One BITTO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a market cap of $558,090.54 and $143,936.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066733 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.
