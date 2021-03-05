BitTorrent Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $366.89 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001667 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,965,281,116 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.