BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,859 shares of company stock worth $1,566,514. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 60.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $460,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

