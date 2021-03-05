BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,351,000 after buying an additional 264,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,588,000 after purchasing an additional 175,226 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

