BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $1,832,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

