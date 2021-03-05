BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $47.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BJ. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ opened at $38.18 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.