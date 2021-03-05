BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of BK Technologies worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 31,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,750. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.89.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.