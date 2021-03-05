Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group to C$4.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of BDI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,117. The stock has a market cap of C$198.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.18. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

