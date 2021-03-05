Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as high as C$3.42. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 105,056 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BDI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group to C$4.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Diamond Group to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.06 million and a PE ratio of -46.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

