Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Trading Up 5.8%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares were up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 586,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 489,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $906.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.11.

In other news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,234 shares of company stock worth $1,057,879 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.