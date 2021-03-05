Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Black Hills worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

