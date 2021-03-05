BlackCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $980,921.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $980,921.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,522,770 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

