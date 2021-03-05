Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.12

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12 and traded as high as C$8.13. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 9,900 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of C$440.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$94,525.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,328.43. Insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $35,049 in the last ninety days.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.