BlackRock Inc. Acquires 10,203 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.36% of Allison Transmission worth $211,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

