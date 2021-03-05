BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,140,795 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140,795 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.23% of Chimera Investment worth $197,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

